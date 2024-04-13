"Adam Copeland now would say no to that" - AEW star looks back at infamous WWE segment with Lita

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) is one of the most popular wrestlers in the world. The audience loves The Rated-R Superstar's antics in the ring, whether it's a promo or a match.

Copeland was part of the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression Eras of WWE, which had several storylines and feuds that just wouldn't be acceptable today. These promos and footage are now available online, and a younger generation of fans is asking questions about how such concepts were even approved back in the day.

One such infamous segment that Edge was a part of was his "Live S*x celebration" with Lita. The duo of Edge and Lita got together in 2004 when The Extreme Diva's personal life was turned into an on-screen WWE storyline. After defeating Lita's ex, Matt Hardy, The Rated-R Superstar moved on to bigger things.

Edge won his first WWE Championship by dethroning his arch-nemesis, John Cena. He cashed in his Money in the Bank contract at New Year's Revolution 2006 and defeated an already battered Cena with a Spear. To celebrate this win, the heel duo decided to do a "Live S*x Celebration" on RAW.

In an interview with CHEK Media, The Rated-R Superstar was asked about his infamous segment, and he gave a mature reply.

Adam Copeland now would say no to that. But Adam Copeland then was like, 'I guess this is part of the gig, this is what I got to do.' Knowing even at the time, even with time differences or anything like that, it's like, 'Well, this s*cks,' and it did. It really did." he began

He continued

"Now I have the confidence in myself, confidence as a performer. To know 'nah I don't gotta do that. I bring more than that to the table.' I can do more with my eyes than I can with trying cheap stuff like that. So that's nice that the industry has grown from that because yeah, it's easy to go for low-hanging fruit." he said. [H/T: Cultaholic Wrestling's X]

According to him, wrestling has learned a lot, and with society progressing, such segments are a thing of the past.

AEW Star defends Adam Copeland's comments about CM Punk's interview

In the same interview, Copeland was asked whether he had seen the CM Punk interview where The Voice of the Voiceless revealed his version of his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at AEW All In in 2023.

Copeland shrugged it off and said that he had better things to do, but also revealed that he did watch clips of it and had a talk with the locker room. Later, the WWE Hall of Famer cut an intense promo on Dynamite, seemingly taking shots at CM Punk. AEW star Mike Bennett supported these comments, showing that Copeland has a good amount of support backstage.

"They always say never meet your heroes. @RatedRCope is the exception to the rule. The very definition of a leader. @AEW is a better place with him in the locker room," Bennett posted.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen how the rest of the wrestling fraternity reacts to these comments by Adam Copeland.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Should such risqué wrestling storylines return? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion