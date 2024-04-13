"The very definition of a leader" - AEW star defends Adam Copeland over CM Punk interview reaction

AEW star Mike Bennett recently heaped high praise on the legendary Adam Copeland for the latter's response to CM Punk's recent interview.

The CM Punk interview has created quite a controversy in wrestling circles, and other wrestlers are bound to be questioned about their thoughts on the interview.

During a recent interaction with CHEK Media, the reigning AEW TNT Champion was asked about his thoughts on the entire saga. Copeland shrugged it off by asserting he had better things to do than care about what people say in interviews.

However, Copeland opened up on the intense promo he cut last week on Dynamite, stating that the young locker room ''needed a good message.'' Reacting to his statement, AEW star Mike Bennett called the former WWE Superstar the locker room leader.

"They always say, 'Never meet your heroes!' @RatedRCope is the exception to the rule. The very definition of a leader! @AEW is a better place with him in the locker room," Bennet posted on his X account.

Expand Tweet

Incidentally, both Adam Copeland and CM Punk have had stints in WWE. While Punk left the company after being frustrated with his booking in 2014, Copeland was with the Stamford-based company from the late 90s until his first retirement in 2011. He made sporadic appearances after that before making a shock return at the 2020 Royal Rumble. The Rated R Superstar remained with the company until 2022.

The two have clashed in the ring in a handful of matches, from 2006 until 2011, including two singles matches in 2008 and 2010.

Tony Khan justified airing the CM Punk - Jack Perry footage

CM Punk's interview with The MMA Hour was the latest twist in a controversy that started in 2023. However, seeds of a real-life feud were sowed in 2022.

In 2022, CM Punk lambasted several AEW personalities, including The Young Bucks during the 2022 All Out post-show scrum. The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega had an altercation with Punk in The Second City Saint's locker room, which led to an alleged all-out brawl.

Tempers again flared up in 2023 when Jack Perry and CM Punk disagreed about the former using real glass in a spot for his match at a Collision episode. The verbal back-and-forth led to Punk choking out The Jungle Boy before quitting the Jacksonville-based promotion ahead of All In.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Is Adam Copeland correct in his dismissive attitude towards the footage? Yes No 2 votes View Discussion