Adam Copeland's (fka Edge) possible new faction in AEW teased

Former WWE Superstar Adam Copeland (fka Edge) hinted at a possible alliance with former AEW Tag Team Champions FTR.

Copeland has a long history with Harwood and Wheeler, as they are good friends in real life. He also paid tribute to the duo when he used FTR's Shatter Machine finish when teaming with his wife, Beth Phoenix, against Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023.

This is the latest development in what appears to be a growing alliance between the three wrestlers. Copeland and the duo of Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler have taken a significant step by filing for a trademark.

According to Fightful Select, it was reported that the trio jointly applied to trademark the term 'Rated FTR' on October 18, with the registration coming through Wet Yeti Inc.

The trademark is described as follows:

Mark For: RATED FTR trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.

The trademark covers a variety of merchandise, including hats, shirts, bandanas, hoodies, and sweatshirts. The trio also came together on TV recently during AEW Collision when they took out the security.

Copeland and FTR have a long history together. Cash Wheeler was one of the names who helped him train for his in-ring return back in 2020.

Triple H opens up on Adam Copeland's (fka Edge) move to AEW

Triple H, who was one of the top rivals of The Rated-R Superstar, was asked about Edge making a move to AEW.

At the Fastlane post-show press conference, The Game talked about Copeland's departure and said he had an amazing career in the promotion.

"It's time. Time was right for him, time was right for us. I think he had an amazing career, and an amazing sendoff here. I think he felt like he had done what there was to do. I wish him the best. He said it the other day. There's no animosity here. There are no hard feelings. He's doing what's right for him and his family, and I'm happy for him, very, very happy for him. I sent him that in a message," Triple H said.

Edge wrestled his last match in his hometown of Toronto against Sheamus on the August 18 edition of Smackdown.

