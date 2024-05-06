Adam Copeland set for first-time-ever match with 37-year-old star on AEW Dynamite this week

On the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, Adam Copeland will face a top star one-on-one for the first time. This will be for another edition of his Cope Open with the TNT Championship on the line. His opponent will be 37-year-old star Brody King.

Last week, another House of Black member, Buddy Matthews, challenged the Rated-R Superstar for his title. The Australian star pushed the veteran to the limit, but eventually, Copeland successfully defended the title. Post-match, The House of Black seemed to try to get into his head, but a more dangerous side of Copeland was brought out, and he almost hit a ConChairTo on Matthews.

This week, Adam Copeland will not have any time to rest as up next is Brody King, who may prove to be a much more difficult obstacle to overcome. The size difference between the two may be the major factor for the match, and the WWE Hall of Famer may have to pull out all the stops to put him away.

Adam Copeland's Double or Nothing challenger could be revealed soon

After defeating one member of The House of Black and having the chance to take out another this week, this could lead to a bout between Copeland and the third and final member of the faction, Malakai Black.

Just over a month ago, Malakai himself confronted The Rated-R Superstar, which began this entire fiasco. In the end, this could boil down to the two of them facing one another on a much bigger stage.

A few days ago, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that this match between Adam Copeland and Malakai Black could be added to the Double or Nothing match card and will also be a match for the TNT Championship.

It has yet to be made official, and it is yet to be seen whether some special stipulations may be added to this bout between them.

After capturing the title from Christian Cage a month and a half ago, Malakai Black may end up being one of Copeland's biggest challenges yet and a major threat to his title reign.

Adam Copeland has yet to falter in singles competition, and it remains to be seen if this will continue.