Adam "Edge" Copeland could get his old theme song back after 20 years in AEW

AEW star Adam 'Edge' Copeland recently spoke about his entrance theme and teased the possibility of using 'Never Gonna Stop' by Rob Zombie in All Elite Wrestling.

The Rated R Superstar used the theme over 20 years ago in WWE from 2001 till 2003. WWE lost the rights to the song while Edge was out with a neck injury and was forced to change his theme when he returned in March 2004.

Speaking on The Masked Man Show, Adam Copeland revealed that we might hear his old theme song in the future:

"I mean, you never know (Copeland said about using Rob Zombie’s ‘Never Gonna Stop’ in AEW). But being a music nerd myself, to me, it sets the whole tone, and for Adam — I’m doing the third person again. Jesus. For me standing back there and knowing that that’s about to play and come flying out of the shoot, it’s really important for me to set the tone, to get me into that place and Metalingus and I-I think would become kind of synonymous together. It’s been 20 years now, you know? And friends with the band, just great dudes… You watch Mark Tremonti play a guitar and you’ll never pick up a guitar again. If you sit beside him and just watch, it’s like, yeah, why bother?… That’s not happening. So, that was really, really important to me but it is also fun to think, okay, there might be a time, ‘Yeah, I’m on Durango’ pops up. You never know." H/T:[PostWrestling]

Jim Cornette gives his thoughts on Adam Copeland's debut match in AEW

Adam Copeland had a surprising debut during AEW WrestleDream where he came to the aid of Darby Allin and Sting who were suffering a beat down from Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and Luchasauras.

The Rated R Superstar is set to compete in his first AEW match against Luchasaurus at the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday.

Speaking on his Official Jim Cornette podcast, the WWE veteran gave his thoughts on the match:

"Edge is gonna get his dentistry degree. Get a good match out of the f**king lizard without getting dropped on your head in some fashion. The big f**king bastard. He is okay with the job guys and he's great backup for Christian. But on his own in a competitive match, I'd be afraid - I'd treat Edge like a Faberge egg. it is going to be a hard match." (20:10 -220:37)

