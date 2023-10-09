Former WCW Champion wasn't 'impressed' with Adam Copeland's (fka Edge) AEW Dynamite debut; calls it 'lame' 

WCW veteran Disco Inferno recently gave his genuine thoughts on Adam Copeland's (FKA Edge) first appearance on AEW Dynamite. He admitted that he was not really impressed by the first way he was presented.

To start Dynamite a few days ago, Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega appeared in a backstage interview to talk about their partnership and their match against members of The Don Callis Family that night.

Copeland suddenly came out, and the three had a conversation about them all being Canadian, past moments, and what's in store for AEW moving forward.

On the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno talked about that segment, and it seemed like he wasn't at all satisfied by that being the first appearance Edge made on Dynamite. He thought it was lame and laughed at how they bonded on screen, about them pointing out that they were all Canadian.

"I wasn't that impressed with Edge's first appearance on here, especially since it was his first appearance was as lame as it was, where he just comes out as is like 'Hey hey, maple syrup, we're a bunch of Canadians.' C'mon be for real." [25:33-25:48]

Matt Hardy's take on Adam Copeland (Edge) and other big names moving across promotions

With stars like Adam Copeland moving to AEW and Jade Cargill heading to WWE, there have been discourses of fans of each promotion engaging in debates online regarding how they will be booked by their new companies.

On his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Hardy expressed his thoughts on the situation. He believed that as a wrestling fan, people should enjoy what's happening now.

Looking at the moves across promotions, there were changes of seeing unexpected debuts. He linked this to if Superman went to Marvel briefly and Spiderman went to DC.

"Jade Cargill leaving AEW and going to WWE, and then Adam Copeland leaving WWE and going to AEW — this s*** is great, man," Hardy continued. "As a wrestling fan, you should love this. It's exciting. It makes you feel like anyone can jump. To put someone in this new universe, it's like taking Superman and putting him into the Marvel universe for a minute, or taking Spider-Man and putting him into the DC universe."

Edge has had a great debut week, appearing in three out of the four shows AEW has done. The best is yet to come, as this coming week, fans will see his in-ring debut against a star he's never faced before in Luchasaurus.

