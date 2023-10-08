"This isn't like a loyalty thing," - Another highly-respected AEW star defends the desire to switch companies

An AEW star recently spoke about Adam Copeland and Jade Cargill jumping ship from AEW to WWE and vice-versa.

The name in question is none other than Matt Hardy, who supported Copeland and Cargill with their decision to jump ship and start a new path in their respective careers.

Speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, The former WWE Tag Team Champion shared his thoughts on the recent events:

"This isn't like a loyalty thing," Hardy said. "If you can go somewhere and get a better schedule, if you can go somewhere and get a better pay, if you feel like you're more creatively happy somewhere else, it's okay to leave and go to another job, especially if it's in the same profession. At the end of the day, that's what pro wrestling is — it is a profession."

Hardy continued:

"Jade Cargill leaving AEW and going to WWE, and then Adam Copeland leaving WWE and going to AEW — this s*** is great, man," Hardy continued. "As a wrestling fan, you should love this. It's exciting. It makes you feel like anyone can jump. To put someone in this new universe, it's like taking Superman and putting him into the Marvel universe for a minute, or taking Spider-Man and putting him into the DC universe." [H/T:WrestlingInc]

Matt Hardy comments on a match between The Hardys vs Edge & Christian in AEW

Adam Copeland made his AEW debut at WrestleDream 2023, and the veteran cut his first promo on the following Dynamite, where he asked his best friend, Christian Cage, to team up with him. The TNT Champion refused Copeland's offer to reform their legendary tag team.

Speaking on his podcast, the AEW star Matt Hardy gave a prediction about Copeland and Cage teaming up for one final run:

“I pretty much feel that is inevitable when you say that, but like you said, we’re a long way away. I mean, you have to remember that Edge is such a huge deal on his own, I still think that Adam Copeland and Christian Cage still have a lot of stuff to do on their own. I think down the road, they obviously will reunite the reconcile, they’ll figure out things one way or the other, and then will be back together,” said Matt.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion mentioned that the two teams may not recreate their ladder match from No Mercy 1999:

“I just think that [it] is inevitable to eventually have an Edge & Christian vs. Matt & Jeff match, I mean, that will happen. It is one of those things, I think because we’re not going to do the 1999 No Mercy Ladder Match whenever we do have this match. I think we can still have a great match, we can still go out, we can have a killer match, it can be super entertaining. It’s going to be fun, and there’ll be a lot of nostalgia involved, but I think we can still do it on a level high enough in 2023, 2024, [or] whatever year it is in the future, that is still going to be a great match.” [H/T Fightful]

