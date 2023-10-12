Adam 'Edge' Copeland overshadows viewership in both AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT this week; the numbers don't lie!

AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT went head-to-head this week for the first time since 2021. While NXT walked away with the ratings wins, according to all the collective YouTube channel numbers, Adam Copeland (fka Edge) overshadowed both shows.

Copeland's jump to AEW has largely been praised by his peers and most fans. The veteran had his first-ever match in the promotion this week, where he defeated Luchasaurs despite Christian Cage's meddling.

At the time of writing, The Rated-R Superstar's AEW debut is currently sitting at a total of one million views. This notably beat the views of both NXT and Dynamite and even beat The Undertaker's NXT appearance, which is currently at 625,000 views.

Bill Apter recently commented on the state of the All Elite Wrestling locker room and how Adam Copeland could help. According to the veteran, Copeland will likely become a respected locker room leader very soon.

Adam Copeland only had positive things to say about AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT before the shows clashed

Fans were notably even more tribalistic leading up to this Tuesday, with many taking the opportunity to take shots against the other promotion. However, The Rated-R Superstar had a far more enthusiastic outlook on it all.

In an interview on the Masked Man Show before Tuesday, Copeland praised the competition and questioned those who didn't get excited by it all.

"Who cares 'I'm only this guy, I'm only this guy.' This is awesome. How can you not enjoy the fact that both shows are trying to load up and trying to put the best show on imaginable? That's all I really care about. I'll try to make sure that my part of the show is all killer, no filler." (H/T Fightful)

Additionally, Adam Copeland also noted that either way, both shows will be watched and that he doesn't concern himself with ratings since it's "antiquated." Perhaps more fans should focus on the fun aspect, like The Rated-R Superstar did.

