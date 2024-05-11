Adam 'Edge' Copeland receives intimidating message from former WWE star ahead of AEW Collision

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) received an intimidating message from a former WWE Superstar prior to the upcoming episode of AEW Collision. The star in question is Malakai Black.

The Rated-R Superstar is in the middle of an intense rivalry with The House of Black, which stemmed from Malakai spraying the black mist on Copeland before pinning him during the trios match at AEW Dynasty 2024. The WWE Hall of Famer has since retained his title against Black's stable-mates, Buddy Matthews and Brody King, on successive episodes of Dynamite.

Ahead of the May 11, 2024, episode of AEW Collision, Malakai Black took to Instagram to send an ominous message to Copeland. The former NXT Champion posted a segment from Dynamite wherein he seemingly promised to force Copeland to turn to his former sadistic ways. The promo advances the storyline of Black trying to corrupt the former WWE Champion, like when he attempted to convince Copeland to strike Matthews with a steel chair in a post-match assault earlier this month.

"The story of the man who thought he had more tricks than the Devil himself," wrote Black in the caption.

It remains to be seen whether the feud leads to a singles bout between Malakai Black and Adam Copeland, potentially at Double or Nothing 2024.

AEW's Adam Copeland claims WWE rejected his pitch to bring back Gangrel

Adam Copeland is no stranger to the working with occult and supernatural themes in pro-wrestling. In his early years, he was a member of The Brood, alongside Gangrel and Christian Cage. The trio were even members of The Ministry of Darkness for a brief period of time.

The Ultimate Opportunist brought back his Brood gimmick during his WrestleMania 39 entrance for his Hell In A Cell bout against Finn Balor. Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Copeland revealed that he had pitched for Gangrel to be brought back at The Show of Shows, but the idea was rejected by WWE. The AEW TNT Champion stated:

"I tried and I just got shut down. Every person shut it down. [Why?] So, this isn't a knock on WWE, but I'd always get the 'Well, nobody remembers.' People remember, wrestling fans remember and I think wrestling fans want to be rewarded for remembering. And that's a way to reward them. That's what I've always felt."

Copeland alluded to the audience response to his former protege Matt Cardona answering his Cope Open call on Collision to argue in favor of referencing past characters and stories in contemporary wrestling programs. But ultimately, he agreed with needing to accept the Stamford-based promotion's rejection of his idea and move forward to what was next.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Adam Copeland and his TNT Title run in AEW.

