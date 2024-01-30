"Adam looks 20 years older than me" - 64-year-old WWE legend says Edge's hair looks like pu*ic hair

WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland has been on a roll lately in AEW. However, a wrestling veteran recently commented on The Rated R Superstar's appearance. The name in question is none other than Kevin Nash.

Adam Copeland and Minoru Suzuki had a hard-hitting battle on the most recent edition of AEW Dynamite. The match was a part of the ongoing Copeland open challenge dubbed the 'Cope Open.' The Rated R Superstar defeated Suzuki after hitting him with a 'Killswitch' for the three count.

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash reviewed Copeland's match against Suzuki at last week's Dynamite. However, the veteran kept bringing up how the former WWE Champion's hair looks so much different now compared to before.

"Adam looks 20 years older than me. I don't know what happened to his hair, he had hair like I did but now it almost looks like pu*ic hair. Adam's in great shape physically but he really just looks old," said Nash. [From 07:00 to 07:30]

WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland speaks on his retirement plans

WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland recently spoke about when he plans to hang up his boots for the second time in his incredible career.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, The Rated R Superstar reflected on his AEW run so far and expressed the enjoyment he's currently having in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"Anything I do at this stage of life has to be fun or I'm not going to do it. Wrestling was the first love and it always will be. That can never be taken away. I still find so much fun. The minute it stops being fun is the minute I need to be done. Because it was taken away from me the first time, and then to come back, and have this whole new generation of talent that I've never performed with or got in there with. It's fun. I've repeatedly said how much fun I'm having. That's what it boils down to. No matter what I'm doing, I'm having fun, or I wouldn't be doing it. I wouldn't be wrestling Griff Garrison if I didn't find the fun in that. I wouldn't be wrestling Lee Moriarty if I didn't find the fun in that. It's just a blast," he said. [H/T Fightful]

Adam Copeland is one of the greatest stars ever to lace up the boots in professional wrestling. The veteran had a successful career in WWE, where he is an 11-time World Champion. Copeland signed with AEW in October 2023 and will potentially retire in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

