AEW adds new female star to its roster amid Mariah May's WWE signing

A newly-arrived AEW star has now been officially added to the Jacksonville-based promotion's roster page. The talent in question, Thekla, made her in-ring debut for the company just a day after former All Elite name Mariah May made her own shocking WWE debut.

The Toxic Spider made her first All Elite Wrestling appearance on the May 28 edition of Dynamite, where she interrupted Jamie Hayter's interview and laid out the former Women's World Champion. She competed inside an AEW ring for the very first time this week at Fyter Fest, where she swiftly defeated the formidable Lady Frost. Thekla continued to punish her opponent post-match, but was forced to back down after the intervention of Queen Aminata.

With her first win in the Tony Khan-led company now in her bag, it appears that the former SWA World Champion has been officially added to the All Elite roster; her profile is now visible on the promotion's official website.

Check out a screenshot of Thekla's roster profile from X/Twitter BELOW:

Thekla's AEW in-ring debut follows on the heels of Mariah May shocking the WWE Universe with her first-ever NXT appearance this past Tuesday. The Glamour's former tag partner, rival and ally Mina Shirakawa recently joined the All Elite Wrestling roster herself, and could soon cross paths with her old foe in the recently-signed "Idol Killer".

Thekla's next AEW match has been set

Some time after fending off Thekla's post-bout ambush on Lady Frost, Queen Aminata sent a message calling out AEW's latest acquisition and challenged her to a match next week to settle their conflict. The showdown has since been made official for the June 11 TV special Summer Blockbuster.

"This Wednesday, 6/11 #AllEliteWrestlingSummerBlockbuster 4-Hours LIVE, 8/7c on TBS + MAX @Toxic_Thekla vs Queen @amisylle When Thekla continued to punish @RealLadyFrost after her #AllEliteWrestling FyterFest debut win, Queen Aminata chased away The Toxic Spider! They’ll settle the score, THIS WEDNESDAY!", posted the company on X/Twitter.

Check out the post below:

It remains to be seen whether Aminata will be able to stop Thekla in her tracks, or if the 32-year-old Austrian will continue to build on her win streak next week.

