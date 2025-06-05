Rising star takes a massive dig at Thekla after huge match announced for AEW Summer Blockbuster

A major women's match has been confirmed for AEW Summer Blockbuster, featuring Thekla and a rising star. However, The Toxic Spider's opponent has seemingly made things personal between the two.
Shortly after Tony Khan announced the match between the stars in question, Queen Aminata and Thekla, for the company's upcoming Summer Blockbuster event, Aminata took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted:
“Good night to everyone except to that little weird toxic looking spider @toxic_thekla 🤦🏾♀️”
Given the recent altercation between the two at Fyter Fest, the post has gained traction online. Thekla recently made her in-ring AEW debut at Fyter Fest 2025, defeating Lady Frost in a dominant display. After the match, the Toxic Spider continued her post-match assault on Lady Frost, but Queen Aminata made the save.
Aminata, who has been a consistent performer since joining the Jacksonville-based promotion in early 2024, later issued a challenge that was accepted and confirmed by President Tony Khan.
With both women known for their charisma and in-ring ability, this match is surely set to entertain.
Queen Aminata has Mercedes Mone status, says top AEW star's manager
Earlier this year, Queen Aminata received major praise from one of AEW’s most respected on-screen figures.
Prince Nana, best known for managing former World Champion Swerve Strickland, drew an intriguing comparison between Aminata and current TBS Champion Mercedes Mone.
Speaking on Josh Nason's Punch-Out, Nana said Aminata had the same aura he experienced when he first began working with Strickland. He went on to say that Aminata would be on Mone's status if she takes the next step. Nana also expressed a desire to manage the rising star in the future and believes Queen Aminata could become even bigger with the right guidance.
While Aminata's popularity continues to rise, time will tell if she could be in for a potential title push, particularly for Mone's TBS title after her match with Thekla is out of the way.