AEW All In 2024 attendance won't cross 50,000, says Konnan,

AEW All In 2023 was one of the biggest pro wrestling events of the year, but the total attendance numbers were sadly quite controversial. According to Konnan, the pay-per-view might not be as successful next year.

While All In was a monumental success, controversy surrounded the show when the total ticket sales were reported to be around 81,000. It was later claimed by Wembley sources that the actual turnstile number was closer to 72,000.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan and Disco Inferno commented on the potential numbers for AEW All In 2024. According to the WCW veteran, next year's number will be a substantial drop-off from the inaugural show.

"We're a year away and a lot can happen, right?" Konnan said. "But just off the top of my head, I'm gonna say 50,000." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Interestingly, the marketing for next year's AEW All In 2024 has already been released, but many noted that it didn't include current AEW World Champion MJF. However, as noted by Dave Meltzer, the marketing has also notably excluded Ricky Starks.

According to reports, AEW All In will continue to be an annual event

While the controversy around the pay-per-view as well as CM Punk's brawl with Jack Perry detracted from the show, it remained a large success. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the long-term plan will be to host AEW All In every year at Wembley in late August.

"The idea long-term is to do All In at Wembley every year in late August on a Sunday of the holiday weekend."

It remains to be seen whether the pay-per-view will succeed next year and top the numbers it made this year. Could Konnan's prediction instead come to pass? While 50,000 isn't a bad number, it would be a large drop-off from this year.