AEW All In 2024 attendance update

AEW drew a rowdy crowd to Wembley Stadium today for its second annual All In pay-per-view. The 12-match card featured several surprises and title changes. The All In attendance has been a hot topic of discussion since last year, and the first details on ticket sales for today's big event are available.

Fans have discussed the expected All In 2024 attendance ever since the debacle surrounding the 2023 numbers, and that chatter picked up in recent weeks. AEW officials were hoping to secure a strong sell-out as All In will not be returning to London next year.

As of Wednesday night during the go-home Dynamite, WrestleTix reports that there were 50,022 distributed tickets with 3,810 available tickets from a setup of 53,832 seats. The Wembley Stadium setup for All In was increased to 54,032 seats as of Friday, with just 3,173 available as 50,859 had been distributed. There were 51,695 distributed tickets as of Saturday, with 2,337 available from the same setup.

Trending

Expand Tweet

The Zero Hour pre-show began at 11 a.m. ET today, and as of around 12 p.m. ET, there were 1,424 available tickets for the big event. WrestleTix adds that Wembley Stadium had a final setup of 54,817 seats for All In 2024, and as of noon ET, they had distributed 53,393 tickets.

AEW moved close to 4,000 tickets during the go-home week of All In, and numerous seats were opened up. There was no attendance announcement during today's pay-per-view, but WrestleTix speculates that the company will announce a number between 55,000 and 60,000 if they make an announcement at all.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.