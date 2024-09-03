AEW All In 2024 attendance update; final turnstile count revealed

AEW presented its second annual All In pay-per-view from a packed Wembley Stadium in London, England, just ten days ago. The attendance figures and ticket sales have been up in the air, but information was just revealed days before All Out.

AEW had 1,424 available tickets as of Saturday's pre-show, with 53,393 tickets distributed, for a setup of 54,817, which are estimates and not final counts that include paid and free tickets. AEW reportedly moved around 4,000 tickets during the go-home week, and many seats opened up. WrestleTix speculated an announced attendance between 55,000 and 60,000, but Tony Khan noted on X they had "over 50k tickets sold" to All In.

All In 2024 had a final turnstile count of 46,476 people, according to a new report from Wrestlenomics. The data was confirmed with a representative from Brent Council, the local government where Wembley Stadium is located.

The number reflects the actual number of tickets recorded for admission to the venue. The three main metrics are all around 36% down from the 2023 All In event at the same venue.

To compare, All In 2023 had a Turnstile Count of 72,265 from Brent Council, while this year's Turnstile Count is 46,476. AEW's announced paid attendance was 81,035 last year and "over 50,000" so far this year. There were 83,131 estimated tickets distributed in 2023 via WrestleTix and a count of 53,393 this year.

AEW All Out main event update

The sixth annual All Out pay-per-view will take place in just four days. Saturday's big event is set to air live from the NOW Arena near Chicago.

AEW has confirmed that Bryan Danielson's career will also be on the line when he defends the World Championship against TNT Champion Jack Perry, who will not be defending his title. Below is the updated lineup:

MJF vs. Daniel Garcia Chicago Street Fight for the CMLL World Women's Championship: Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Kris Statlander Steel Cage Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Adam Page TBS Championship: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Hikaru Shida International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. World Trios Champion PAC Career Threatening World Championship Match: Bryan Danielson (c) puts his career on the line vs. TNT Champion Jack Perry

The All Out Zero Hour pre-show will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on social media this Saturday. The main pay-per-view is set for 8 p.m. ET.

