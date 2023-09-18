AEW announcer sends a four-word message after Alexa Bliss reveals the name of her first child 

AEW backstage interviewer Renee Paquette has given her reactions to Alexa Bliss' revelation of her baby girl's name earlier today on Instagram.

Alexa Bliss revealed that she was pregnant back in May, as she announced that her due date would be around December 2023. Tons of superstars across the industry sent her heartwarming messages and congratulated her.

Today, she celebrated another milestone as a mother. She revealed her baby's name to be Hendrix Rouge. Renee Paquette immediately showed her support and said this was a cute name.

Renee Pacquette's reaction to Alexa Bliss revealing her baby's name

Renee Paquette reveals her husband, AEW star Jon Moxley, doesn't like interviews

AEW backstage interviewer Renee Paquette recently revealed that, at times, she did not feel like interviewing her husband from a professional wrestler standpoint.

While on the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast a few weeks ago, Paquette talked about how most professional wrestlers loved being interviewed, as it was a way for them to showcase their character and keep running their mouths, so it was always easy for her, but this was not the case ironically for her husband. He was the type who didn't enjoy doing it.

"It’s funny. I can even use my husband as a comparison for that, in terms of like being a professional wrestler, but [Jon Moxley] doesn’t like doing interviews. I actually hate interviewing my husband [laughs], because he doesn’t like doing it. But for the most part, most professional wrestlers, they get the deal. They wanna come out. They wanna sing their song and do the dance. So it makes interviewing them always really, really easy." (H/t Cageside Seats)

Renee Paquette has done it all as a backstage interviewer. She has done the job for two of the top promotions in the industry, AEW and WWE, and has gotten the chance to speak to a lot of great current stars and icons.

