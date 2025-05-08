AEW announces blockbuster matches for Collision

Personal grudges, rekindled rivalries, and in-ring classics, AEW fans can expect it all as the Jacksonville-based promotion unveiled a solid lineup for tonight's edition of Collision. The show promises to be one of the most stacked episodes in recent times, with four major matches officially confirmed.
The tension that developed over the weeks between Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale could end today when the two women, who have been friends and foes in Tony Khan's promotion, clash once more to settle their differences. Meanwhile, FTR faces a former ally in Daniel Garcia, with the latter, betrayed by Wheeler and Harwood, will be looking for answers and revenge. It will be interesting to see which member of FTR faces Garcia.
Moreover, Mike "Speedball" Bailey and Dralístico are set to run it back in a rematch that could steal the show. Formerly one-half of the stable, Acclaimed, Anthony Bowens, dubbed “The Pride of Pro Wrestling,” looks to continue his winning streak in singles competition when he takes on Lee Johnson.
"TONIGHT! Tune in for the second of BACK-TO-BACK nights of AEW action with #AEWCollision LIVE from Detroit, MI at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMAX," AEW tweeted.
AEW Collision's shift to Thursday continues amid speculation of a permanent change
As the company rolls out a strong lineup for its latest edition of Collision, the Tony Khan-led promotion also continues the notable scheduling change.
As reported earlier, Collision moved from its traditional Saturday night slot to Thursday last month, a decision made to avoid any clash with WWE’s WrestleMania 41 weekend. The move paid off with decent viewership numbers, prompting Tony Khan's promotion and TNT to keep the momentum going. It was also reported that this week's adjustment was made due to the ongoing NHL playoffs.
As per the updated TNT schedule, the Jacksonville-based promotion is on track to air another Thursday episode of Collision, which is planned for May 22. While we still wait for an official confirmation, the consistent changes coupled with the improved viewership numbers indicate that this could be the new normal.