AEW announces blockbuster matches for Collision

Personal grudges, rekindled rivalries, and in-ring classics, AEW fans can expect it all as the Jacksonville-based promotion unveiled a solid lineup for tonight's edition of Collision. The show promises to be one of the most stacked episodes in recent times, with four major matches officially confirmed.

Ad

The tension that developed over the weeks between Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale could end today when the two women, who have been friends and foes in Tony Khan's promotion, clash once more to settle their differences. Meanwhile, FTR faces a former ally in Daniel Garcia, with the latter, betrayed by Wheeler and Harwood, will be looking for answers and revenge. It will be interesting to see which member of FTR faces Garcia.

Ad

Trending

Moreover, Mike "Speedball" Bailey and Dralístico are set to run it back in a rematch that could steal the show. Formerly one-half of the stable, Acclaimed, Anthony Bowens, dubbed “The Pride of Pro Wrestling,” looks to continue his winning streak in singles competition when he takes on Lee Johnson.

"TONIGHT! Tune in for the second of BACK-TO-BACK nights of AEW action with #AEWCollision LIVE from Detroit, MI at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMAX," AEW tweeted.

Ad

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

AEW Collision's shift to Thursday continues amid speculation of a permanent change

As the company rolls out a strong lineup for its latest edition of Collision, the Tony Khan-led promotion also continues the notable scheduling change.

As reported earlier, Collision moved from its traditional Saturday night slot to Thursday last month, a decision made to avoid any clash with WWE’s WrestleMania 41 weekend. The move paid off with decent viewership numbers, prompting Tony Khan's promotion and TNT to keep the momentum going. It was also reported that this week's adjustment was made due to the ongoing NHL playoffs.

Ad

Expand Tweet

As per the updated TNT schedule, the Jacksonville-based promotion is on track to air another Thursday episode of Collision, which is planned for May 22. While we still wait for an official confirmation, the consistent changes coupled with the improved viewership numbers indicate that this could be the new normal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More