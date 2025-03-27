AEW announces a popular star is returning: "I AM the feeling!"

A popular star has been absent from AEW TV since last week. They are set to return to action next week.

Will Ospreay had a huge match at Revolution Pay-Per-View against his former friend-turned-enemy Kyle Fletcher inside a Steel Cage. He won the bout. Then, on the March 19 edition of Wednesday Night show Dynamite, he defeated AR Fox in a singles match.

Will Ospreay was missing from this week's edition of Dynamite. After the show, Tony Khan's promotion announced he'll return to next week's edition of the flagship show, which will take place at Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois, on April 2nd.

All Elite Wrestling tweeted on X, "NEXT WEDNESDAY 04/02! #AEWDynamite Peoria, IL LIVE at 8ET / 7CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMax Will Ospreay Returns! "Restore the feeling? I AM the feeling!" @WillOspreay returns to Dynamite NEXT WEDNESDAY!"

AEW announced mixed tag team action for next week's Dynamite

After this week's Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling announced that Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir will take on the team of Swerve Strickland and Willow Nightingale in a mixed tornado tag team match on Dynamite 04/02 next week. The matchup was a result of the two sides colliding on this week's Dynamite episode.

The Jacksonville-based company announced on X, "NEXT WEDNESDAY 04/02! #Dynamite Peoria, IL LIVE at 8ET / 7CT on @TBSNetwork+ @SportsOnMax Mixed Tornado Tag Match AEW World Champion @JonMoxley & @MarinaShafir team to face @SwerveConfident & @WillowWrestles in a Mixed Match Tornado Tag after the chaos on Dynamite!"

Swerve Strickland called out Jon Moxley for a confrontation on Dynamite. They both took shots at each other before Moxley called out Claudio Castagnoli and Marina Shafir to take out his rival. Fortunately, before Shafir could inflict any damage on Strickland with a crowbar, Willow Nightingale rushed out to scare her off with a lead pipe.

It'll be interesting to see how this upcoming match goes next week on Wednesday Night Dynamite.

