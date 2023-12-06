“AEW has their own bloodmoney now" - Fans blast Tony Khan after unexpected details about WWE legend’s deal emerge

Recently, AEW Chief Executive Officer Tony Khan revealed that he hasn't been paying a star for signing them. The star in question is Ric Flair.

Ric Flair debuted in the Jacksonville-based promotion on October 25 after being revealed as Tony Khan's gift to Sting. The latter has been promoting Wooooo! Energy as per a deal since his debut.

While speaking on NY post, Tony Khan opened up about the 74-year old star's contract.

"We’re not paying Ric Flair; Ric Flair is essentially paying us," Khan said. "We’re getting paid by Wooooo! Energy for all of his appearances, so we’re collecting revenue from them," said Tony Khan. [H/T - NY Post]

It is also known that Ric Flair signed a multi-year deal with AEW. Fans have now reacted to this rather surprising news with a variety of responses.

Current AEW star Satnam Singh reveals why he has just wrestled 10 matches in 2023

Satnam is one of the best giants the company has to offer. The latter has, however, wrestled just 10 matches in the promotion, with his last bout took place at the All Out pay-per-view.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Singh revealed why he has wrestled less this year.

“I think with me you have to figure out the stories, it’s like there’s so many wrestlers over there right now. It’s almost like over 300 wrestlers, you know? So we try to put everything together so we have like almost — I think we have like four shows in a week. Like on a Wednesday, we have ROH, Dynamite, and Rampage, and then on Saturday, we have Collision, then ROH. So we have a lot of shows going on," said Satnam Singh.

