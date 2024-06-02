AEW boss accused of hiding his losses by veteran: "Tony does that all the time" (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo has accused Tony Khan of not owning his mistakes about AEW. The Jacksonville-based promotion often falls victim to many questionable booking decisions.

Many called out Tony Khan multiple times for his booking of All Elite Wrestling's television programs, Dynamite, Collision, and Rampage after the disappointing ratings of the shows were unveiled. Despite the criticism, The All-Elite honcho always defends the product on his X/Twitter account and sometimes makes some controversial tweets that get on the bad side of many veterans.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WCW Champion claimed that the AEW CEO never owns his losses.

"Tony Khan would do that all the time. There would be one win and ten loses and it's all about that one win. You would never know about that ten loss. Tony does that all the time. It's always the All In UK shows, he always goes to that." [From 04:15 to 04:36]

Vince Russo reveals the changes AEW could make

Vince Russo is an experienced veteran of professional wrestling. He has worked backstage and provided his expertise in multiple companies including WCW, WWE, and IMPACT/TNA Wrestling.

During the same episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WWE Head Writer revealed what can make him respect AEW. Vince Russo explained that doesn't ignore criticism and is aware of its mistakes can easily earn his respect.

"As a consumer... I respect you a heck of a lot more if you turn around and say, you know what? the sales aren't exceeding, we're just not connecting with our audience, you know, we're doing something wrong right now and we need to go back and look at every single aspect of our business. I don't know about you Chris, I appreciate that because that's real business.... And if somebody just turns around and says you know what, we need to get back to the drawing board and figure out what this is and give the people what they want. Because then as a consumer, at least now I'm like 'Okay, they recognize it and they're doing something about it.' Not that they're ignoring and giving me unicorns and rainbows." [From 04:52 to 06:09]

Tony Khan has a lot of experienced names in the AEW Creative Team including Dean Malenko, Bryan Danielson, Jimmy Jacobs, and more. It will be interesting to see if he tweaks up the product in the future.

