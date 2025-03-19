AEW Collision benefits from Jon Moxley's shocking ambush

AEW presented another action-packed episode of Collision this Saturday, which featured an appearance from its world champion, Jon Moxley, and one of his potential upcoming challengers. The show has seemingly received greater creative focus lately, which has now translated into an impressive ratings boost.

The March 15, 2025, edition of AEW Collision aired from Las Vegas, NV. The card for the episode consisted of seven matches, besides video packages and segments catching viewers up with the recent All Elite programming en route to Dynasty 2025.

Fans at the venue also witnessed an appearance from Swerve Strickland, who sent a message to both his prospective opponents for the upcoming PPV - Jon Moxley and Adam Copeland - ahead of their AEW World Title Street Fight this week on Dynamite.

Unfortunately for Strickland, he found himself blindsided by Moxley, who ambushed Swerve with a crowbar and then stomped him on his injured ear. The episode even featured Women's World Champion Toni Storm, who tried to get even with Megan Bayne but was laid out by the latter once again.

Presenting its top names on Collision seems to have paid dividends for Tony Khan and company, as is evident from the ratings drawn by the show last Saturday.

According to Wrestlenomics, this past week's episode of AEW Collision netted an average viewership of 408,000 viewers, a notable improvement on the figures from the week prior (363,000). The show scored a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which remained unchanged from that drawn on March 8.

The report further noted that last week's Collision ranked "approximately" 3rd for the night on cable in the 18-49 demo. Furthermore, it should be recalled that these numbers do not include viewership from MAX, where All Elite content is simulcast.

Matches from last week's AEW Collision

As alluded to above, All Elite Wrestling presented several exciting matchups on Saturday Night Collision this past weekend. Check out the participants and the outcomes of the bouts in question below.

Ricochet defeated Katsuyori Shibata [International Title Eliminator Tournament First Round match]

Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Griff Garrison

Mark Davis defeated Mark Briscoe [International Title Eliminator Tournament First Round match]

Brian Cage and Lance Archer defeated Bryce Saturn, El Fatal, Matt Vandagriff & Sonico [4 on 2 handicap match]

Hologram and Top Flight defeated Lee Moriarty and The Infantry

Megan Bayne defeated Thunder Rosa

FTR defeated Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly

This Wednesday, AEW will host Dynamite in the Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Omaha, NE.

