"I think he’s trying to tell us something," "What’s next?" - Fans erupt after Jon Moxley references major WWE Superstar on AEW Collision

Jon Moxley seemingly referenced a popular WWE Superstar tonight while assaulting a former AEW World Champion. Fans reacted to the moment and enjoyed the potential tribute.

On this week's Collision, Moxley attacked Swerve Strickland during the latter's segment. He targeted The Realest's legs with a crowbar before hitting him with a Curb Stomp to the mat. The use of the maneuver might have been intentional since The One True King is friends with Seth Rollins, who often delivers the Curb Stomp to his rivals.

Moxley seemingly aimed to hurt Swerve's injured ear with the move. For those unaware, the former AEW World Champion suffered a ruptured eardrum at AEW Revolution.

Fans on X/Twitter reacted to the beatdown and pointed out how all three members of The Shield had added the Curb Stomp to their arsenal. Some also speculated that The Visionary might have enjoyed seeing how his move was being used.

One fan even joked about Jon Moxley being inspired by Rollins' wardrobe choices. Meanwhile, an X/Twitter user wondered why the move was used and whether it was a sign.

Ricochet gives credit to Jon Moxley and the Death Riders

During his recent appearance on The Mark Hoke Show, Ricochet talked about the Death Riders and how he enjoyed the dynamic of the group. He highlighted the faction's no-nonsense attitude and how its members held each other accountable.

The Human Highlight Reel said he had no plans of going after Jon Moxley as he was focused on Kenny Omega and the AEW International Championship.

“Whenever you’ve got a group like that, holding everybody accountable and holding everyone to a certain standard, people are either going to have to step up, or they’re going to get beat up. And again, everyone can say what they want about Jon Moxley and the Death Riders, but if you’ve got something to say, then go beat them and change it—which no one has. And I’m not saying that’s me. I’m going after Kenny. I’m about to beat Kenny up,” said Ricochet. [H/T: Ringside News]

Next week, Moxley will face Cope again, but this time in a Street Fight. He'll also have to worry about Swerve Strickland, who may show up to help The Rated-R Superstar.

