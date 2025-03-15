Major AEW star legitimately hurt at Revolution 2025, similar to Cody Rhodes' injury [Reports]

At the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Premium Live Event, John Cena turned heel and attacked Cody Rhodes. The Rock and Travis Scott also unleashed their anger on the Undisputed WWE Champion. According to the reports, Scott busted Rhodes' eardrum when he hit him a little too hard.

Swerve Strickland suffered a similar injury at Revolution. He faced Ricochet at the PPV. Speaking at the post-event media scrum, the former revealed that he ruptured his eardrum during his match with The Human Highlight Reel.

"Pardon me, everybody. I have a ruptured ear drum right now, so I can only hear from this ear, so, definitely loud with your questions," Swerve said at the presser.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently released a report confirming that the injury The New Flavor mentioned at the Revolution post-show media scrum was legitimate. The report also confirmed that other stars who performed in the event, like Mercedes Mone and Momo Watanabe, got hurt as well.

Seth Rollins believes Travis Scott should be wary of Cody Rhodes

Seth Rollins addressed Travis Scott's attack on Cody Rhodes in a recent interview on WFNA. He stated that the rapper took advantage of Rhodes during the segment. He added that if Cody Rhodes somehow gets past Scott's security and gets his hands on him, he would completely decimate the 33-year-old star:

"I have mercy on Travis Scott. That is not a man that needs to be in a wrestling ring with these giant humans. No offense to him, but he's a cruiserweight, brother. He can wrestle Rey Mysterio, maybe. He doesn't know what he's doing in there. He just whacked him in the side of the head, gave him a big ol bruise, busted him open, just awful," said The Visionary.

The American Nightmare addressed his attackers on SmackDown a week ago and vowed to make them pay for what they did to him at the Elimination Chamber in Toronto. It would be interesting to see how this rivalry grows as we approach WrestleMania 41.

