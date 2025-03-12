Major star thinks Travis Scott took advantage of Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Travis Scott's appearance and antics from the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Premium Live Event created tension amongst people in the industry. Recently, Seth Rollins gave his take on the events and believes Scott took advantage of Cody Rhodes in the given situation.

Ad

Earlier this month, Travis Scott appeared in Toronto for Elimination Chamber 2025 and was involved in a major angle. The artist took part as The Rock and John Cena beat up the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Unfortunately, Scott took it further than needed during the segment.

In an interview on WFNA, Seth Rollins commented on the situation and stated that Travis Scott didn't belong in the ring as he's unaware of the business and doesn't have the traditional size and build needed for the craft. Furthermore, The Visionary hinted that it would've been over for the artist had Cody Rhodes gotten his hands on him in the middle of the ring.

Ad

Trending

"I have mercy on Travis Scott. That is not a man that needs to be in a wrestling ring with these giant humans. No offense to him, but he's a cruiserweight, brother. He can wrestle Rey Mysterio, maybe. He doesn't know what he's doing in there. He just whacked him in the side of the head, gave him a big ol bruise, busted him open, just awful. If Cody gets his hands on him, it's done and dusted," Rollins said.

Ad

He also added:

"Cody isn't like Braun Strowman or Andre The Giant, he's not a massive guy, but he dwarfs Travis Scott. If he can get through Travis' team of people, it's game over for him. Cody is a very nice guy, I won't speak on his behalf, but he has an undercurrent of frustration in there, especially when he gets taken advantage of in a situation like that, absolutely," said Rollins. [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

Check out the video below:

Ad

WWE legends were unhappy with Travis Scott after Elimination Chamber 2025

Travis Scott became the second most talked-about thing coming out of WWE Elimination Chamber, as many believed he might've jeopardized the main event of WrestleMania 41 between Cody Rhodes and John Cena.

However, The American Nightmare is recovering, and nothing is going to stop him from coming face-to-face with John Cena in Las Vegas. Speaking on Busted Open, WWE legends like Tommy Dreamer and Bubba Ray Dudley were unhappy with the spot.

Ad

Both veterans gave their take after the event and stated that Travis Scott doesn't belong in the ring if he's not aware of how to perform a spot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback