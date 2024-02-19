AEW Collision gets nixed for a week, fans react to the replacement - "This was WAY more entertaining anyway lol"

AEW has its television contracts in place, and that makes it possible for Tony Khan to cater to a wider range of people as an audience. However, on rare occasions, Warner Bros. Discovery preempts All Elite Wrestling's programming in favor of special events like the NBA All-Star Weekend on TNT.

That's exactly what happened this week, with AEW Collision's broadcast being preempted. The discussion about the temporary replacement quickly went online, and wrestling fans have given their reactions.

"We lost a week of Collision for this," wrote user @BackupHangman.

Regular programming being preempted for hyper-popular sports events is common, but it looks like fans are quite accustomed to their Saturday night wrestling fix.

Television and broadcast deals became a matter of discussion recently when WWE announced that it had signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to stream its programming.

AEW has had a lot of bad news when it comes to television ratings

AEW programming being canceled would be distressing for Khan, but he has had to face a lot of negative reports in the broadcast aspect of his business. Both Dynamite and Collision have seen drops in viewership repeatedly.

Tony Khan has often been criticized for his particular style of booking, with pundits like Eric Bischoff calling out AEW's creative direction and storylines. Vince Russo has publicly asked Khan to give him booking rights for AEW programming for at least six months. Jim Cornette has also called out Khan for the safety aspects of his production.

Even former World Champion MJF was called out when his promoted match with Kenny Omega for the World Championship on an episode of Collision in 2023 didn't do much for the ratings.

There was already controversy brewing about the decision to give away a championship match for free on television, and when the ratings dropped, the problems became evident.

Tony Khan seems to be making some changes and paying attention to his storylines and roster after all the flak he has faced. To begin with, it looks like he's making some drastic changes to the women's roster, with the signing of Queen Aminata and all the drama that Saraya is going through with The Outcasts. Toni Storm is also set to defend her Women's World Championship against Deonna Purrazzo.

Do you think Tony Khan can come up with storylines that will boost his company's ratings? Tell us in the comments section.