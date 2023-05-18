AEW Collision official announcement teases TV return of CM Punk's real-life rival

A popular AEW star may be on his way back to the company's televised product following the announcement of Collision. While the prospect is extremely exciting for fans, one man that might not be too happy about this is CM Punk.

After months of rumors and speculation, Warner Bros. Discovery officially announced the launch of AEW's new show. Collision is set to premiere on June 17 on TNT with a run-time of two hours.

On an official poster for the show, former AEW Champion Hangman Adam Page can be seen alongside Bryan Danielson, Thunder Rosa, Jack Perry, and Scorpio Sky.

Hangman Adam Page (far right) on an official poster for Collision.

Hangman has been absent from television for over a month after being viciously attacked by The Blackpool Combat Club. He did, however, recently make an in-ring return on the promotion's house show circuit when he scored a win over Big Bill.

CM Punk and Hangman Page have had their issues in the past. Punk accused Page of going off-script in a promo during their feud in 2022. The Second City Saint then infamously hurled insults at his real-life rival during the unforgettable post-All Out media scrum.

With Punk reportedly set to be one of the headliners of Collision and Hangman's appearance on the show being teased, it will be interesting to see whether the two stars can coexist in the same environment.

CM Punk to reportedly return alongside several big names at AEW Collision

Before the launch of Collision was made official, it was reported that several major stars would appear on the show. These reports have since been proven true, with multiple absent wrestlers included on the show's roster.

In AEW's official statement, Thunder Rosa, Miro, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Andrade El Idolo were all listed as headliners of the Saturday program. Apart from Hobbs, these stars have not recently wrestled for the promotion, although Samoa Joe has been featured on ROH television.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ #AEW has announced their new show #AEW Collision, which will air on Saturdays. The show premieres June 17 and will feature names like Samoa Joe, Miro, Thunder Rosa, Andrade El Idolo & many more. #AEW has announced their new show #AEWCollision, which will air on Saturdays. The show premieres June 17 and will feature names like Samoa Joe, Miro, Thunder Rosa, Andrade El Idolo & many more. https://t.co/BVjVJqFYAz

Thunder Rosa and Miro appeared in backstage segments on the most recent edition of Dynamite, perhaps teasing their in-ring returns. More details on which other stars will appear at Collision's premiere are yet to be revealed.

