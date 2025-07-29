AEW Collision ratings fall despite new storylines ahead of Forbidden Door 2025

The latest episode of AEW Collision featured more fallout from All In: Texas as Tony Khan's promotion enters Forbidden Door season. Despite the debut of an intriguing new trio and the progression of a few rivalries, the show's ratings dropped.AEW Collision generally focuses on wrestling itself, with many of the company's major storylines being featured on Wednesday Night Dynamite instead. Still, the most recent episode of the Saturday show deepened the feud between Anthony Bowens and Max Caster, and fans also got to see The Triangle of Madness (Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue) in action for the first time.Even so, the ratings took a hit this week. The July 26 edition of AEW Collision scored 327,000 average viewers, down 6% from last week's 348,000. However, in the key 18-49 demo, it boasted 0.08, up 33% from last week's 0.06 and enough to land it in the #4 position on cable for the night.The July 26 episode also featured Dustin Rhodes defending his TNT Championship against Lee Moriarty, a $400,000 eight-man tag team match, and Athena fending off Alex Windsor in an ROH Women's World Championship bout.This week's AEW Collision will feature a Chicago Street FightAEW is in the middle of its multi-week residency at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, and Dustin Rhodes has something special planned for this week's Thursday episode of Collision.The Natural is still dealing with Kyle Fletcher in the fallout from All In: Texas. Fletcher is determined to snatch the TNT Championship from the veteran, and Dustin Rhodes upped the ante by making their upcoming title bout a Chicago Street Fight.Ahead of the match, Rhodes took to X/Twitter to tease a special entrance for fans in Chicago this Thursday:&quot;Last week didn't quite work out. This Thursday live on @tntdrama #AEWCollison, something very, very special for my entrance. Chicago Street Fight,&quot; he wrote.All Elite Wrestling is on the road to Forbidden Door, but the company is being careful to keep its storylines rolling ahead of its trip to the UK. Whether Tony Khan &amp; Co. can keep up their current momentum remains to be seen.