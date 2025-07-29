Dustin Rhodes drops a massive tease ahead of Street Fight in AEW

By Gaurav Singh
Published Jul 29, 2025 12:44 GMT
Dustin Rhodes AEW
Dustin Rhodes

AEW TNT Champion Dustin Rhodes has teased something special before competing in a Street Fight this week. The title match was made official after a challenge was issued last Saturday.

Dustin Rhodes won the TNT Championship at AEW All In: Texas in a heartwarming moment. He also had his first title defense against Lee Moriarty on Collision last Saturday. Following Dustin's win, Kyle Fletcher confronted him for the second consecutive week and challenged him to a TNT Title match.

The Natural accepted the challenge and also announced that it would be a Chicago Street Fight. Ahead of the major stipulation bout this week on Collision, Dustin dropped a tease about a special entrance.

On X, Dustin revealed that his idea for a special entrance didn't materialize last week, but he had planned something special for his match this week.

"Last week didn't quite work out. This Thursday live on @tntdrama #AEWCollison, something very, very special for my entrance. Chicago Street Fight," Dustin wrote.
Kyle Fletcher blamed Dustin for taking away his moment at All In: Texas, and the duo engaged in a big brawl on Collision last Saturday. Now, the two are set for a Chicago Street Fight on Thursday, which promises to be a brutal affair.

WWE Hall of Famer congratulated Dustin Rhodes after a major win

At All In: Texas, Dustin Rhodes won the TNT Title in his home state, and it was an emotional moment for him, as his family was present at Globe Life Field. WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently praised Dustin and congratulated him on his title win.

Speaking exclusively on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long spoke about The Natural's success in the business.

"Well, congratulations to him. You know, Dustin's been around for a long time. He's had the opportunity to showcase in WWE, WCW, [and] AEW. So, you know, I think it's a great move. They didn't go wrong there."

Fans will have to wait and see if Dustin manages to retain his TNT Title on Collision.

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Edited by Pratik Singh
