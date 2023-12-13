AEW Collision ratings hold the line against NXT Deadline

The ratings for the most recent episode of AEW Collision are in, and the show recorded a surprising gain in viewers against NXT Deadline.

AEW Collision has endured a rocky few months since the departure of CM Punk. The Saturday show has struggled at times to establish its identity, and has faced fierce competition in the form of NCAA football and WWE premium live events.

However, Collision may be starting to establish a solid base now that college football's regular season is over. The most recent episode, which went head-to-head with the NXT Deadline PLE, brought in 455,000 viewers, a small increase over the previous week's 451k.

The latest edition of AEW Collision also recorded a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is despite the fact that the show was pre-taped last Tuesday in Montreal, which is unusual.

What happened on the latest edition of AEW Collision?

This past Saturday's episode of AEW Collision featured the continuation of the hotly-contested Continental Classic tournament with two blue league matchups.

Eddie Kingston opened the show with a victory over his longtime rival Claudio Castagnoli, recording his first win in the tournament. Andrade El Idolo later vanquished Bryan Danielson in a brutal main-event clash. Andrade, Danielson, and Brody King are now tied for the lead in the blue league with six points apiece.

Elsewhere on the card, Willow Nightingale gained some ground with a win over Mercedes Martinez, and Wardlow continued his dominant run with a statement victory over imposing ROH star Willie Mack.

Finally, AEW gave the Montreal crowd a Canadian spectacle with a hard-hitting match between Kenny Omega and Ethan Page. The Best Bout Machine pulled out the win with a devastating One-Winged Angel.

The Continental Classic heads into its final stretch with a huge matchup between gold league leaders Jon Moxley and Swerve Strickland tomorrow night on AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming. With both stars currently boasting nine points apiece, whoever claims victory will seemingly win the block, and go on to the tournament finals at the Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30.

