AEW Collision Spoiler: Recently-released star's replacement unveiled

The upcoming edition of Saturday Night Collision was taped in advance on Wednesday following the culmination of AEW Dynamite. The show reportedly revealed the replacement for ring announcer Dasha Gonzalez.

Tony Khan made some mass releases for AEW on April 1, 2024. The talent who were unfortunately let go were Parker Boudreaux, Slim J., Brent Tate, Brandon Tate, Anthony Henry, Jose The Assistant, Jora Johl, Gravity, Stu Grayson, and AEW Collision announcer Dasha Gonzalez.

Dasha Gonzalez was one of the most important parts of AEW Collision. She was the main ring announcer, and her shocking release raised questions about her replacement among many fans. However, at the most recent Collision tapings, Ring of Honor's Bobby Cruise served as the main announcer for the show.

It seems like Bobby Cruise will replace Dasha Gonzalez and lead Collision as the main announcer. The taped episode of Collision is set to air this Saturday, April 6 at 11:30 ET before the start of WrestleMania XL.

Eric Bischoff believes releasing talent from AEW was a smart move by Tony Khan

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently shared his thoughts on the unfortunate mass release in All Elite Wrestling. Speaking on 83 Weeks, the former RAW General Manager hailed Tony Khan's decision to release unused talents as a ''smart move.''

"I looked at a post that Tony Khan made a while back when there were releases in WWE when Tony was trying to make himself a babyface by taking a shot at WWE for having to release talent in order to manage expenses. Tony Khan said, 'I would rather get punched in the face business-wise than release people,' and he went on and on in typical Tony Khan fashion, three paragraphs of how he would never do what WWE had just done. I thought of that, but I got to be honest with you, it's probably really smart! It may be the only second or third smart thing that Tony's done in a while," he said.

Many fans were shocked at Tony Khan firing a bunch of talent from the Jacksonville-based promotion. It will be interesting to see if there are more releases from the company in the future.

