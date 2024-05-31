AEW Collision Spoilers: Former WWE stars promise to take The Elite down, Dream title match, and more

This upcoming episode of AEW Collision has been taped. As usual, the Jacksonville-based company has set up some interesting matches with the best and biggest names on the roster, and here are some of the spoilers from the latest episode.

Former WWE Superstars Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler were a part of the Anarchy in The Arena Match at the Double or Nothing PPV. Harwood and Wheeler joined Bryan Danielson and Darby Allin at Team AEW to lock horns with The Elite (The Young Bucks, Jack Perry, and Kazuchika Okada).

Though Team AEW lost, Dax and Cash cut a promo interview with Tony Schiavone on Collision, essentially saying they had more fuel in their tank. The former World Tag Team Champions also revealed that Team AEW would return for another match against The Elite.

Trending

The Collision match card was stacked! The show was headlined by Will Ospreay's thrilling battle with Kyle O'Reilly. The Aerial Assassin managed to come out victorious in the end.

Elsewhere, Daniel Garcia and Katsuyori Shibata defeated The Workhorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry), while former Roderick Strong picked up a pinfall victory over Lio Rush. The tag team of Shane Taylor and Lee Mortiarty clinched a win over The West Coast Wrecking Crew.

Additionally, Thunder Rosa defeated Reina Dorada of CMLL. Former WWE Superstar Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli) scripted a win over Johnny TV, while Brian Cage and The Gates of Agony defeated KM, Danny Gee, and Danny Rose.

AEW's Dax Harwood sends Jim Ross a message after a health scare

Ahead of the Double or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view, veteran commentator Jim Ross revealed on his Twitter/X account that he was rushed to a hospital due to shortness of breath. The WWE Hall of Famer also missed last weekend's pay-per-view due to the same reason.

Later, Dax Harwood, who competed at Double or Nothing, replied to JR's post with a heartwarming message.

"Love ya, Jim! Sending prayers your way, my friend!" Dax wrote.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if Dax Harwood and his teammates confront The Elite in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback