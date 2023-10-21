AEW confirms two real-life rivals will finally clash in a first-time-ever match

AEW has booked a match that will see two professional wrestlers having a real-life beef pitted against each other in the ring. Interestingly, the two stars were once a tag team in the Jacksonville-based company and were involved in a spat on Twitter. They will clash on the upcoming episode of Rampage in Philadelphia.

The stars in question are none other than Mike Santana and Ortiz. The former recently revealed online that he will be performing in singles matches on AEW after years of being a tag team partner to Ortiz and being famous in the wrestling circle as Proud & Powerful. So, it is not surprising that he is pitted against Ortiz.

The duo have been much decorated as a tag team and won championships in IMPACT Wrestling and GFW. With so much history behind them, the match between the former tag team partners has everything that is needed to be a memorable one.

What happened between Santana and Ortiz in AEW?

Santana and Ortiz signed up with AEW in 2019 and were in a feud with Lucha Brothers. Later on, they were part of a stable led by Chris Jericho, The Inner Circle. That storyline had the two defeat the other stable by Jericho, The Jericho Appreciation Society, in 2022.

There is not much information about what exactly happened between them, apart from a report that confirms that the two were involved in a backstage altercation at Stadium Stampede. Reports also suggest that Santana was unhappy with the way he was being utilized in the company, and Ortiz was content with the paycheck he was drawing.

Real-life altercations in pro wrestling rarely make it to the news, and before social media, only a very few know about them. But with the two stars involved in a very public feud, the match that they are set to be in has everything going for it to become one for the ages.

What do you think? Will the Ortiz-Santana feud be a one-off thing? Tell us in the comments section below.