AEW changes plans for major event

AEW is set to present the 6th anniversary of its marquee event Double or Nothing this weekend and a significant change for another major event has just been confirmed.

All Elite Wrestling originally announced the sixth annual All Out pay-per-view for Sunday, September 1 from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL. All Out has been a Labor Day Weekend tradition since the inaugural event in 2019. However, it was reported earlier today that officials were moving All Out to the following weekend due to fan concern over All In and All Out being too close together. All In 2024 is booked for Sunday, August 25 at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

AEW has now confirmed the All Out schedule change. The new date for the pay-per-view is Saturday, September 7, and it will still be held at the NOW Arena near Chicago.

The go-home editions of Rampage and Collision are set to be taped on Friday, September 6 from the same area, but the venue has not been confirmed. AEW noted that they will announce full details, including ticket information, in the coming weeks.

The 2023 All Out pay-per-view was headlined by Jon Moxley capturing the International Championship from Orange Cassidy in a 20-minute match. The event took place just one week after All In from London. A major angle for Khan was recently pitched for All In 2024.

AEW 2024 pay-per-view schedule update

All Elite Wrestling has updated its pay-per-view calendar for 2024. The company will return to PPV this coming Sunday with its sixth annual Double Or Nothing event.

The current AEW PPV schedule for 2024 is as follows:

Double Or Nothing: Sunday, May 26 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena near Las Vegas

Forbidden Door: Sunday, June 30 from the UBS Arena in Long Island

All In: Sunday, August 25 from Wembley Stadium in London

All Out: Saturday, September 7 from the NOW Arena near Chicago

WrestleDream: Saturday, October 12 from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma

Full Gear: Saturday, November 23 from the Prudential Center in Newark

World's End: Saturday, December 28 from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando

Officials have 9 big matches confirmed for Double Or Nothing as of this writing. The card is expected to be finalized on Dynamite.