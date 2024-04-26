Tony Khan could step inside the ring for a blockbuster match at AEW All In 2024, according to former WWE manager

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell has made a bold prediction regarding AEW CEO Tony Khan potentially competing at the All In 2024 PPV event.

Tony Khan was the talk of the town after this week's Dynamite when Jack Perry and The Young Bucks ambushed him in the middle of the ring. This was the first time in the company's history that TK was involved in a television storyline. Khan has also stated many times in the past that he has no interest in becoming an on-screen personality on AEW.

Speaking on his Storytime with Dutch Mantell podcast, the veteran stated that Tony Khan may be gearing up to wrestle at the All-In 2024 PPV event in Wembley after taking the massive bump on Dynamite.

"This had to be Tony Khan's idea. But I don't think it's going to work. I really don't. But you know what I think why Tony's doing this is he wants to be on that Wembley card." [From 01:48:28 to 01:48:45]

Check out the video below:

Bully Ray wants to see Tony Khan call out Jack Perry on AEW Dynamite

This past week on AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan was taken out by The Elite after a brutal attack. Khan may make an appearance next week to confront the faction for their actions. Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray stated that he'd like to see Tony Khan stand up to Jack Perry and smack him in the mouth.

"This is what I wanna see from Tony Khan. When it comes to Jack Perry, I want to see Tony Khan have his George McFly moment. I wanna see Tony Khan have his man-up moment. I want to see Tony take his hand, ball it up into a fist, and punch Jack Perry right in his freaking mouth. That's the receipt. It's that simple. He ain't gonna get The Bucks the way The Bucks got him. He can get Jack Perry, and if Jack Perry gets the heat lumped on him the way he should from tonight, people have wanted to see that all summer,'' he said.

Tony Khan has been selling the attack and keeping Kayfabe alive after Dynamite. He was recently seen wearing a neck brace during the NFL Draft. It will be interesting to see what happens next week on Dynamite.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback