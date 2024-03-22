AEW Dynamite draws third-lowest ratings of 2024 despite Adam Copeland's TNT title win

The latest episode of AEW Dynamite drew the third-lowest ratings of 2024, despite the massive TNT Title win of Adam Copeland.

The March 20, 2024, episode of AEW Dynamite presented a card full of exciting matches and storyline progression for the company's top stars. Dynamite was followed by a live broadcast of Rampage inside the Coca-Cola Coliseum.

The flagship show opened with a segment featuring Mercedes Mone and witnessed two title changes in the course of its run-time. Kazuchika Okada defeated Eddie Kingston for the Continental Championship and Adam Copeland dethroned Christian Cage for the TNT Championship in the main event.

Rampage featured matches involving Katsuyori Shibata and Konosuke Takeshita and concluded with a Street Fight, which saw Skye Blue and TBS Champion Julia Hart beating Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander.

Unfortunately, the effort spent on producing the action-packed show did not translate into increased viewership, as per Dave Meltzer. Taking to X/Twitter, the veteran wrestling journalist revealed that Dynamite drew a number of 800,000 and secured a rating of 0.27 in the 18-49 demographic.

The figures do not mark any notable improvement over those drawn by last week's Dynamite: Big Business, which saw the blockbuster debut of The CEO. On the other hand, Rampage drew an increased number of around 541,000 and a rating of 0.18 in the same demographic.

"AEW did 800K/0.27 for the loaded show last night and 541K/0.18 for Rampage."

Tony Khan congratulated Adam Copeland for the TNT Championship win on AEW Dynamite

Adam Copeland put an end to a nearly five-month-long rivalry with Christian Cage by defeating him for the TNT Championship on Dynamite. The two men pulled out all the stops in the course of the vicious I Quit match, employing tables, ladders, and chairs to batter each other.

Ultimately, Copeland managed to force Cage to quit after repeatedly hitting the latter with low blows and even delivering a shot with his new weapon, "Spike." After the match, Tony Khan sent a message to Adam Copeland.

Taking to X/Twitter, the All Elite President congratulated the new TNT Champion for his victory in Toronto, Ontario.

"Congratulations to the new 2x @TNTdrama Champion @RatedRCope in his hometown Toronto! #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork #AEWRampage."

A number of matches have already been announced for next week's episode of Dynamite, including Will Ospreay vs. Katsuyori Shibata, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Swerve Strickland, and Private Party vs. The Young Bucks.

What are your thoughts on the March 20, 2024 episode of Dynamite? Sound off!

