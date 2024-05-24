AEW Dynamite ratings for Double or Nothing go-home episode revealed 

The ratings for the go-home edition of AEW Dynamite heading into Double or Nothing 2024 have been revealed. The show emanated from the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, CA.

Several major angles were developed further during the latest episode of Dynamite, which ended with Tony Khan's shocking return. TK drove a flamethrower-wielding Darby Allin to rescue Bryan Danielson from The Elite's beatdown.

However, the action-packed show enjoyed only a modest improvement in ratings. According to Wrestlenomics, the episode drew 713,000 viewers, a 6% increase over last week's figures. It also secured a rating of 0.24 in the 18-49 demographic.

Expand Tweet

Dynamite featured several matches building up to the pay-per-view, including multiple tag team bouts, which saw International Champion Roderick Strong and Trent Beretta beat Orange Cassidy and Will Ospreay, and Women's World Champion Toni Storm and Mariah May defeat Saraya and Harley Cameron. Furthermore, HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata jointly submitted Bryan Keith to earn a three-way match for Chris Jericho's FTW Title in Las Vegas.

Also, Jon Moxley clubbed Konosuke Takeshita on the head with a mic ahead of their IWGP World Heavyweight Title Eliminator Match at the pay-per-view. Adam Copeland subjected Malakai Black to a brood bath heading into their Barbed Wire Steel Cage match for the TNT Title, and Death Triangle reunited to call out The Bang Bang Gang for a bout for the Unified Trios Titles.

Bryan Danielson took on Satnam Singh in the main event. The bout ended in a disqualification, and The American Dragon would be victimized by The Elite after the match until Tony Khan lifted The Young Bucks' ban on Darby Allin and drove him to the arena to rescue Danielson. Team AEW will take on The Elite in an Anarchy in the Arena match.

AEW President Tony Khan on "cool" things planned for Double or Nothing 2024

The sixth edition of Double or Nothing will return to the MGM Grand Garden Arena this year. Prior to the pay-per-view, AEW President Tony Khan teased that the event would be exciting.

Speaking on The Rocker Morning Show, Khan claimed that the 2024 edition of the promotion's inaugural pay-per-view was a major milestone and promised that several intriguing plans had been laid for the event.

"Having every Wednesday night on TBS at 8 pm and having every Friday and Saturday on TNT, that’s pretty special. But this 5-year anniversary show is the biggest milestone we’ve ever hit and we’re gonna do it in a very special way. I’ve got a lot of really cool things planned and I promise it’s gonna be a classic show. You’re gonna love it this Sunday.”

It remains to be seen what the landscape of AEW will look like after Double or Nothing 2024.