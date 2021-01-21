AEW Dynamite Results: IMPACT Wrestling star involved in backstage attack, Sting congratulates current champion, Jon Moxley sends a warning to top star

Tonight's AEW Dynamite featured a three-way tag team match featuring the members of The Inner Circle as well as former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley back in action. We also had Cody Rhodes competing on tonight's AEW Dynamite as well as an appearance by 'The Icon' Sting.

AEW Dynamite started off with a small celebration for Brodie Lee Jr's birthday. The Dark Order were out there with Negative One when Luther and Serpentico came out and cut a promo. This led to a scuffle which was joined by TH2. Hangman Page's music hit at this point and he hit a dive over the ropes.

Hangman Page, John Silver, Alex Reynolds and Colt Cabana vs Luther, Serpentico and TH2 kicked off AEW Dynamite

John Silver started off against Angelico. Hangman Page and Serpentico tagged in. Hangman cleared house, taking out Serpentico and both members of TH2. Things broke down at this stage. Serpentico tossed Silver and Reynolds over the top rope.

Hangman Page then floored Serpentico with a clothesline before heading out to ringside. Jack Evans tried to connect but Page dodged it. Silver then hit a senton off the apron to Evans and immediately followed it with a clothesline to Angelico. The heels replied by isolating Alex Reynolds but they couldn't pin him.

Luther tried to slam Colt Cabana onto Negative One's birthday cake. Cabana reversed it and planted Luther face first into the cake. Back in the ring, Hangman Page, Silver and Reynolds then hit Serpentico with an incredible series of moves and pinned him for the win.

Hangman Page, John Silver, Alex Reynolds and Colt Cabana def. Luther, Serpentico and TH2

GRADE - B+

After the match, John Silver asked Hangman Page if he wanted to join The Dark Order. Page said that he'd done the group thing before and had been burned so he turned the offer down.