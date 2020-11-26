AEW Dynamite Results (November 23rd, 2020): Winners, Grades and Video Highlights

It is one week away from the "Winter Is Coming" AEW Dynamite special event on December 2nd. On this episode, Hikaru Shida will defend the AEW Women's World Championship against Anna Jay of the Dark Order. There will also be the contract signing between AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega for next week's huge encounter.

There will also be tag team action on tap as the Inner Circle of Chris Jericho and Jake Hager team to face SCU. Top Flight also make their second AEW Dynamite appearance facing the team of the Hybrid 2. Speaking of tag teams, former AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR will make their return to address their loss at AEW Full Gear.

The show will start with singles action with Hangman Page going one on one with John Silver of the Dark Order. Read all about this week's AEW Dynamite.

Hangman Page vs. John Silver on AEW Dynamite

Highlights shown from Hangman's loss to Kenny Omega at Full Gear as well as his recent interactions with the Dark Order prior to the bell. An inset promo from John Silver and Dark Order was also shown to hype our AEW Dynamite opener.

Hangman refused a fist pump at the start before the two.men locked up. Silver got the early advantage with an armdrag and dropkick. Silver then posed in Page's face. Hangman responded with a discus forearm. Silver got control using mid kicks. They traded strikes, ending with Silver hitting a German Suplex with a bridge for a near fall in this AEW Dynamite opener. Hangman gained control by hitting a plancha. He followed in the ring with a sliding lariat for a two.

Page hit a fall away slam into a standing shooting star press for a near fall. He then looked for the Buckshot Lariat, but Silver reversed with a frankensteiner for a two. Silver followed with a combination, ending with a twisting brainbuster for a near fall.

Silver started landing mid kicks to the chest again, but Page fired back with strikes. Silver landed even stiffer kicks, but Page hit a sitout powerbomb for a near fall. Hangman then followed with the Buckshot Lariat for the win in our AEW Dynamite opening contest.

Results: Hangman Page defeats John Silver via pinfall on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A-

Post match, Evil Uno says that Hangman was apart of a group that didn't want him to leave no matter how many times he wanted to go. He compared The Elite to a cult and then invited Page to the Dark Order.