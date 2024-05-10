AEW Dynamite sees slight ratings boost after 5-time WWE Champion's return

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite ratings are slightly up following a former WWE Superstar's return to the show. The five-time champion being discussed is Bryan Danielson.

The American Dragon appeared for the first time on AEW TV after getting hurt while battling Will Ospreay at Dynasty pay-per-view. Recently, the main story has been about The Elite abusing their powers as EVPs. In recent weeks, they have attacked Tony Khan and Kenny Omega. Also, they advertised a huge announcement by The Best Bout Machine ahead of the show.

Kenny Omega announced the Anarchy in the Arena bout for Double or Nothing, revealing The Elite and Jack Perry would face FTR in the match. Later, it was revealed that FTR would be accompanied by Eddie Kingston and Bryan Danielson in the stipulated match.

According to Wrestlenomics, the recent installment of their flagship show drew a total viewership of 711,000 and was rated 0.24 among the 18-49 demographics.

These numbers are slightly higher than last week, where the show drew 703,000 average viewers.

This week's show kicked off with Orange Cassidy scoring a victory over Trent Beretta in a stellar match. Also, The Mogul Embassy betrayed Swerve Strickland, to everyone's surprise.

It will be interesting to see if the viewership increases now that AEW Double or Nothing is just around the corner.