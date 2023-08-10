AEW have failed in booking "beautiful and gorgeous" star as a heel, says Jim Cornette

AEW has faced a lot of criticism for their handling of the female stars on their roster. While fans are very high on Julia Hart, Jim Cornette recently pointed out that AEW has failed in portraying her as a heel.

Initially, Julia Hart was a member of the now-defunct Varsity Blonds. After being attacked by Malakai Black, the star eventually grew into a darker version of herself and joined the House of Black. Today, she's the faction's manager and occasionally wrestles.

In a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran praised Julia Hart's appearance but noted that there's no reason to hate the House of Black star.

"No, she's beautiful and gorgeous, and here's another thing, she's not done anything to make anybody believe she's evil or make anybody mad at her. Then honestly, since they like the heels just as much as they like babyfaces, because they know this is all a bunch of f**king hokey horses**t, to begin with - how are you gonna get any heat on anybody?" [02:45 onward].

While the fans still seem to love her, Julia has continued to reposition herself as a major heel. She notably recently reacted to Billy Gunn's retirement, and instead of respecting his monumental history, she mocked the end of his career.

Disco Inferno believes the AEW faction would've thrived in WWE

WWE's utilization of The Undertaker, and more recently The Fiend, has notably walked the fine line of believability and ridiculousness. While it's obvious that these gimmicks were staged, many fans still loved the supernatural airs of both stars.

During an episode of Keepin' It 100, the veteran explained how WWE's production could have helped elevate the House of Black in ways that AEW can't.

"I like the House of Black, their presentation is very good, but if this gimmick was in WWE, it would be 10 times better with the production machine behind it."

Additionally, Inferno expressed how the lights-off gimmick often doesn't translate well, and yet again noted how this would be better in WWE. Despite the veteran's qualms, the faction has become a fan favorite stable and are currently the World Trios Champions.

