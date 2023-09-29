AEW fans suspect 32-year-old female star is the mastermind behind Jay White's mysterious backstage assault 

Wrestling fans on Twitter are speculating that the surprise attack on Jay White backstage to close this week's episode of AEW Dynamite was orchestrated by a former AEW Women's World Champion. Fans believe the 32-year-old female star may be the masked figure in the mystery stable.

One of the most surprising revelations last night came from Adam Cole, who stunned fans by declaring a hiatus from the promotion. This decision came after an unfortunate injury sustained during last week's Dynamite: Grand Slam event.

Cole's attempt to save MJF in his match against Samoa Joe resulted in an awkward landing, causing a significant ankle injury that now requires surgery. The former NXT Champion said he would require surgery, leaving fans speculating about the timeline of his return.

The show concluded with a backstage segment in which a masked faction assaulted Jay White, revealing a leader who wore MJF's trademark devil mask but seemed to have a slimmer build than the AEW World Champion.

Fans on Twitter immediately exploded with speculation about the identity of the masked figure. Some claimed that it could be Adam Cole's girlfriend Britt Baker, while others thought it could be Ronda Rousey or even CJ Perry.

The masked figure's appearance has certainly added some excitement to the company's flagship show. It will be interesting to see how the promotion follows up on this in the coming weeks.

Update on AEW star Adam Cole's injury

Adam Cole suffered an injury to his ankle on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite while attempting to help MJF in his world title defense against Samoa Joe.

Due to Cole's injury, he and MJF will be unable to defend their ROH World Tag Team titles against The Righteous at the upcoming WrestleDream pay-per-view. However, MJF will now be defending the titles alone in a handicap match this Sunday.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Cole was seen on crutches and required assistance for movement after the injury. The report also mentioned that talent believed Cole had suffered an ankle strain.

After last week's Dynamite, the former NXT Champion went to the hospital and came out with crutches. It has also been reported that he is not expected to attend the upcoming episodes of Dynamite and Collision.

Meanwhile, Cole's girlfriend, Britt Baker, has taken to Twitter to share a wholesome message about how her partner continued to entertain fans despite being hurt.

