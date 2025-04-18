AEW fans target champion's mother with indecent chants on Collision: "Your mom's still hot"

A rising AEW star had a big night on Collision this week. However, it was the fans who attempted to ruin his moment by chanting indecent things targeted at his mother.

The wrestler, who became the new champion in the promotion, is Nick Wayne. The Patriarchy member was scheduled to compete against Komander for his Ring of Honor Television Title on the latest episode of AEW Collision: Spring BreakThru. Wayne was evidently alone for his match as his faction members, Christian Cage and Mother Wayne aka Shayna Wayne, were not present ringside.

The Boston fans in attendance took the opportunity to heckle Nick Wayne with inappropriate chants about Mother Wayne. The 19-year-old star was visibly affected by them.

"Where's your mommy?" "Who's hot? Nick's Mom!" "Your mom's still hot," are some of the things fans chanted.

Check out the video below:

Despite the fans trying to throw him off his game, Nick Wayne fought the hardcore audience and dethroned Komander to become the new ROH TV Champion. This made him the youngest singles champion ever at the age of 19.

Christian Cage caught Nick Wayne bad-mouthing him on AEW television

While Nick Wayne claimed a huge win on Collision, he had an altercation with his Patriarchy leader Christian Cage at AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru.

Captain Charisma had not appeared on Dynamite for a month after he was unsuccessful in cashing in his guaranteed World Title shot during a match between reigning champion Jon Moxley and Cope at the Revolution Pay-Per-View.

Christian's absence led to Nick Wayne calling out his "father" for not appearing on Dynamite for a month. Before he could say anything more, Cage appeared out of nowhere and caught Wayne bad-mouthing him. Christian further stated that he took a month off to give Nick Wayne a chance to lead in his absence.

Nick Wayne did not make any significant strides during the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion's time off. However, after making history as the youngest champion ever, it will be interesting to see how his career in AEW develops.

