AEW fans will hijack All Out with CM Punk chants if he's not there, says Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Amid the increasing speculation regarding CM Punk at the upcoming AEW All Out, wrestling Hall of Famer Bill Apter suggests that fans might take over the show if he doesn't appear.

After the success of AEW All In 2023 at London's iconic Wembley Stadium, which drew a crowd of over 80,000 fans, the spotlight shifted to a backstage incident involving CM Punk and Jack Perry, reportedly leading both individuals to be suspended, raising doubts about their appearances at the highly anticipated All Out event this Sunday.

In an exclusive interview on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Bill Apter shared his thoughts on the situation, particularly the possibility of CM Punk's absence from All Out.

"I think with all this going on, you know, people were talking about what Tony Khan said a long time ago. You know, it's great that there's that whole fog between a shoot and a work, so to say. That could be this. I don't think it is, but I do not think if CM Punk is going to be sidelined or suspended. I don't think it's going to go on in Chicago because the fans there are, no matter what CM Punk does, loyal to him. And I think the whole show, if he's not there, they're going to be blasting every match with chants of 'CM Punk, CM Punk,'" Apter said. [3:50 - 4:32]

AEW star CM Punk's rumored All Out opponent announced for a massive segment

AEW has not officially confirmed the suspension of CM Punk. However, the individual rumored to be Punk's opponent for the All Out has been scheduled for a major segment on Collision.

Ricky Starks is set to challenge WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat to a strap match at All Out.

The two previously crossed paths when Punk faced Starks in a one-on-one bout on Collision.

If Steamboat agrees to face Starks at All Out, Punk will likely miss the upcoming pay-per-view in his hometown. Fans will have to wait and see if and when the former AEW World Champion will return on television.

