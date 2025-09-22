  • home icon
AEW files for an interesting trademark following All Out 2025

By N.S Walia
Modified Sep 22, 2025 14:21 GMT
AEW All Out 2025 (Image via AEW's YouTube)

AEW has seen the emergence of a dominant unit in recent memory. After the faction officially got a name, the Jacksonville-based promotion did not waste time in filing a trademark for the same right after their tremendous pay-per-view, All Out 2025.

The aforementioned team, who wrestled at the All Out event, is Ricochet & the Gates of Agony, collectively known as The Demand. A few months ago, the former WWE United States Champion announced his plans to start a group. His wish came true towards the end of June, when he was approached by Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun.

After forging an alliance together, the trio began a feud with The Hurt Syndicate at AEW All In, costing them their World Tag Team titles. This led to a trios bout between the two sides at All Out 2025, where Ricochet and his allies emerged victorious.

However, right before the event, the group got a new name and was officially called 'The Demand.' Now, AEW has filed to trademark the name with notes that it covers:

“Conducting entertainment exhibitions in the nature of professional wrestling exhibitions and performances by professional wrestlers, namely, performances by a team of wrestlers during professional wrestling events; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances.”
Tony Khan teases a permanent change after AEW All Out

With matches produced by stars like Ricochet, Tony Khan, and his regime presented a highly enthralling pay-per-view with All Out 2025. However, during the post-show media scrum, Khan was asked about forthcoming shows being aired in afternoon timings like All Out, to which he replied that he was considering it.

“It’s definitely something to think about, especially on Saturdays with the way the schedules and what we’re doing. I do think there’s something to it, it’d be something to consider, also, on some of the Sundays. It’s been tremendous for three straight pay-per-views. I think the point you’re making is definitely something I’ve taken into consideration. All In: Texas, that early start time, and having that manageable start time in the UK, it made sense."

With AEW All Out becoming a huge success, it remains to be seen if Tony Khan can continue the momentum with upcoming pay-per-views.

Edited by N.S Walia
