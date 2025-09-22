Tony Khan subtly confirms AEW is making a huge change; could end war with WWE for good

Tony Khan has shared his thoughts on instituting a major change with respect to the airing time of AEW pay-per-views. The move in question could have major implications for the promotion's ongoing "war" with WWE, as the sports entertainment juggernaut continues its counterprogramming campaign against its rival brand.

This past Saturday in Ontario, Canada, All Elite Wrestling staged this year's star-studded edition of All Out. The event took place on the same day as WWE's PLE, Wrestlepalooza, and was scheduled to go head-to-head with the latter program initially, until Tony Khan announced in a joint press release with WBD that their pay-per-view would have an earlier afternoon start time.

The move seemed consistent with AEW's recent pattern of beginning PPVs earlier in the day, having implemented such scheduling for last month's Forbidden Door and for All In : Texas before that. Upon being asked whether afternoon starting times will end up being a permanent change for AEW pay-per-views during the post-show press scrum after All Out 2025, Tony Khan responded that it was something he was considering:

“It’s definitely something to think about, especially on Saturdays with the way the schedules and what we’re doing. I do think there’s something to it, it’d be something to consider, also, on some of the Sundays. It’s been tremendous for three straight pay-per-views. I think the point you’re making is definitely something I’ve taken into consideration. All In: Texas, that early start time, and having that manageable start time in the UK, it made sense."

TK continued:

"Then we were in London at The O2 for Forbidden Door, and that did have that same kind of domestic here in North America, that kind of afternoon start time like today’s show, tonight’s show, and that’s the third straight pay-per-view that had an afternoon start time in the East Coast, effectively, and the third straight pay-per-view that’s been on in prime-time in the UK.. And we’ve had great results, great buys from the UK, the TV ratings in the UK are through the roof. Absolutely, that’s a huge consideration to us, so that is a big part of it, and I’m really glad you asked that because that’s absolutely one of the considerations we’ve thought about here," said Khan. [H/T - ITR Wrestling]

It remains to be seen how such scheduling alterations might affect AEW's upcoming events, and the competition it will very likely continue to face from WWE.

Tony Khan is set to make an announcement on AEW Dynamite

With All Out : Toronto now in its rear view mirror, All Elite Wrestling will roll into the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA for this week's edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite. It has been revealed that AEW head honcho Tony Khan has a major announcement scheduled for the episode.

Drainmaker @DrainBamager Tony Khan has an IMPORTANT announcement for Dynamite this coming Wednesday on TBS/HBO Max. ​ Predictions?

Speculations indicate that Khan could inaugurate the long-anticipated Women's Tag Team Championships this Wednesday.

