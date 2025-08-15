  • home icon
  "They want to screw with Tony Khan" - Real reason WWE is trying to counter AEW so aggressively revealed by wrestling insider

"They want to screw with Tony Khan" - Real reason WWE is trying to counter AEW so aggressively revealed by wrestling insider

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Aug 15, 2025 01:43 GMT
AEW Head of Creative and CEO Tony Khan [Image Credits: AEW's YouTube channel]
AEW Head of Creative and CEO Tony Khan [Image Credits: AEW's YouTube channel]

WWE has made several counterprogramming moves against AEW over the past several months. Now, wrestling personality Bryan Alvarez has shared his thoughts on the Stamford-based company's aggressive strategy against its budding rival promotion.

For some time now, WWE has taken to scheduling its major PLEs and shows to go against events organized by All Elite Wrestling. Recently, it was reported that the sports entertainment juggernaut would stage an unannounced Premium Live Event, potentially headlined by John Cena vs Brock Lesnar, on the same day as All Out 2025. Now, rumors are making the rounds that the company could be planning to change the date for the Cenation leader's final bout in December to go head-to-head with AEW Worlds End.

Popular conjecture has suggested that WWE's consistent counterprogramming against All Elite Wrestling is meant to negatively affect the latter company's success and chances at eventually renewing their TV deal. However, on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez argued that the Triple H-led promotion's current strategy against AEW was intended to "mess with" Tony Khan rather than hurt his company's business.

"I was messaging somebody today, they're in with WWE, and they also don't believe this is being done to hurt AEW's business. They believe this is done strictly because WWE is petty and they want to screw with Tony Khan, and that's it. I believe that as well. Maybe there are people there that actually think that you're taking business away from [All Elite Wrestling], but I don't buy that one bit. I think it is truly that they are just being petty. They're just trying to mess with Tony, and that's why they're doing this."
Alvarez continued:

"Do I really think that anybody is not buying Worlds End because they're gonna watch John Cena's final match for free? No. If you wanna buy Worlds End, you're going to buy it. Are they doing it just to be irritating? Yes. That's why. So, that's the story."
It remains to be seen who John Cena's opponent will be for his much-anticipated retirement match in WWE.

Match card for AEW's upcoming pay-per-view

All Elite Wrestling is currently preparing for its next major event, Forbidden Door 2025, set to emanate from London, England, later this month. Numerous matches have been officially announced for the pay-per-view's star-studded card, which have been listed below:

  • Kyle Fletcher (c) vs Hiromu Takahashi [TNT Championship Match]
  • Mercedes Mone (c) vs Alex Windsor vs Persephone vs TBD [TBS Championship 4-Way Match]
  • The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs the winners of Brodido vs FTR [World Tag Team Championship Match]
  • Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs Kip Sabian and Nick Wayne
  • Zack Sabre Jr. vs TBD [IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match]
  • Kazuchika Okada (c) vs Swerve Strickland [AEW Unified Championship Match]
  • Toni Storm (c) vs Athena [Women's World Championship Match]
  • Hangman Adam Page (c) vs MJF [Men's World Championship Match]
  • The Death Riders, The Young Bucks and Gabe Kidd vs Darby Allin, Will Ospreay, Hiroshi Tanahashi and The Golden Lovers [Lights Out Steel Cage Match]
Official poster for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025, featuring Will Ospreay [Image Credits: allelitewrestling.com (company website)]
Official poster for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025, featuring Will Ospreay [Image Credits: allelitewrestling.com (company website)]

It remains to be seen what TK and company have planned for this year's iteration of Forbidden Door.

