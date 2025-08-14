John Cena finally addresses potential last WWE opponent

WWE Superstar John Cena will hang up his boots at the end of 2025. Ahead of his retirement, the 17-time World Champion recently talked about his potential last opponent.

In his retirement tour, John Cena has wrestled on almost all of WWE's Premium Live Events and has faced his long-time rivals, including Randy Orton and CM Punk. Cena also put Cody Rhodes over by dropping the Undisputed WWE Championship against The American Nightmare at SummerSlam 2025. Although there is still time for his final match in the company, many people have been wondering who would retire 'The Greatest of All Time.'

During his recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the host asked John Cena if he had an opponent in mind for his final match. The 17-time World Champion said he did not operate like that, as he always does whatever the creative team asks him to do.

Cena added that he wants his farewell tour to be special for himself and the business, revealing that he would accept whatever the Triple H-led creative team has planned for his final bout.

"No, no, I've never operated like that. It's weird cause I've always just been that guy. That [Ruthless Aggression Era] clip you saw was by mistake. The Undertaker was sick. No kidding. I've just always kind of been reliable and showing up and doing whatever I'm asked. And I really want this tour to be not only special, it'll always be special for me because you guys are out there, I want it to be special for the business. My goal has always been to leave WWE better than I found it. So, whoever they deem appropriate to get that energy, man, I'm cool with that," he said. [5:20 - 5:50]

Check out the interview below:

WWE star John Cena says he feels "a little bit slower"

During a recent interview with the Boston Herald, John Cena said that he felt he was a little bit slower and not as strong as he was back in the day.

The Cenation Leader added that he believed the current WWE roster had earned the right to go after their dreams, and it was time for him to step down to let them shine.

"I feel a little bit slower. I’m not as strong as I was. I look at all the current superstars, and they’ve earned the right to chase their dreams. For me, it’s time."

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for John Cena's final match.

