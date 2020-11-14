AEW Full Gear 2020 estimated PPV buys and attendance revealed

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed the estimated pay-per-view buy rate and attendance at Daily's Place for AEW Full Gear 2020. The promotion's final major event of the year reportedly brought in around 100,000 pay-per-view buys.

This number includes traditional PPV, FITE TV and BR Live buys. It is an estimated figure, but it was stated that it is more accurate due to most of AEW's buys coming from FITE TV and BR Live streams. The figure is also reportedly lower than All Out 2020 and Revolution, but international buys were actually higher for Full Gear this year.

The 100,000 PPV buys for Full Gear is on par with most of AEW's major shows in 2020. The aforementioned All Out and Revolution events drew between an estimated 100,000 to 110,000 buys. AEW Double Or Nothing 2020 drew an estimated 115,000 to 120,000 buys.

The attendance with social distancing seating drew 850 paid fans for AEW Full Gear 2020. Total attendance at Jacksonville's Daily's Place was around 1,000 with sponsors, friends and family taken into account. The estimated gate for the event was around $60,000.

AEW Full Gear 2020 outdraws the 2019 edition

AEW Full Gear 2019 drew the lowest buy rate of any pay-per-view for the promotion in that year. This year's edition came in with a solid buildup and one of the most stacked lineups of any major show for the company. That paid off for AEW, with Full Gear 2020 being up from last year.

The 2019 show drew between 90,000 to 100,000 buys, while this year brought in on the high end of 100,000. This improvement for Full Gear is sure to make those in charge of AEW very happy and sets a bar for the next year of pay-per-views for the promotion to eclipse.