AEW generates insane views with Hulk Hogan's tribute video

One of AEW's veteran broadcast personalities recently paid tribute to Hulk Hogan on television days after the latter's passing. A clip of the commentator's remarks regarding the departed legend has seemingly generated a staggering view-count on social media.On Thursday last week, it was reported that Hulk Hogan had passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest in Clearwater, Florida. Since then, reactions have been pouring in from the Hall of Famer's fans and peers, as well as talent who have been inspired by him. WWE honored The Hulkster with a ten-bell salute last Friday on Smackdown, not to mention the various graphics and video packages the company has produced for that purpose.AEW came under some fire recently from a section of fans for not similarly paying tribute to Hogan after his passing. However, on Saturday Night AEW Collision this past weekend, veteran announcer Tony Schiavone addressed the former NWO leader's unexpected death, and briefly alluded to Hulk's contributions to pro-wrestling, especially during his stint in WCW. The &quot;Ineffable&quot; commentator closed out his statement by conveying his condolences to Hogan's surviving family and friends.All Elite Wrestling had shared the clip of Schiavone's remarks on their X/Twitter profile. The video has since then raked in a massive number of views, currently sitting at 1.5 million.Others All Elite names, including The Young Bucks, Chris Jericho and Sting, have also penned emotional social media posts to honor Hulk Hogan.Match results for the latest AEW Collision AEW continued its ongoing residency in the Byline Bank Aragorn Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois this past Saturday for Collision. The July 26 edition of the weekly show aired a seven-match card, the results of which have been listed below.Dustin Rhodes (c) defeated Lee Moriarty [TNT Championship Match]Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson (Bang Gang Gang) defeated Big Bill and Bryan Keith [World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament Match]Anthony Bowens defeated Max CasterThe Outrunners, Hologram, and Tomohiro Ishii defeated Hechicero, Lance Archer, and The InfantryJulia Hart, Skye Blue, and Thekla defeated Laynie Luck, Mazzerati &amp; Rachael ElleringKip Sabian and Nick Wayne defeated Angelico and AR FoxAthena (c) defeated Alex Windsor [ROH Women's World Championship Match]Tony Khan and company are currently in the process of building the card for their next pay-per-view, Forbidden Door 2025.