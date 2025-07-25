The Young Bucks react to Hulk Hogan's passing; share emotional memory

The Young Bucks took to social media to pay tribute to Hulk Hogan after his passing. News of The Immortal One's death broke on Thursday this week.Hulk Hogan is revered across the world as one of the most influential figures in pro wrestling history, known for his groundbreaking work in WWE, WCW, and TNA. A few hours ago, it was reported that the legend had passed away at the age of 71 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Clearwater, Florida.Responses to The Hulkster's death have been pouring in from fans, wrestlers, and veterans since then, including former AEW EVPs The Young Bucks. Commenting under a post shared by Hogan's Instagram profile announcing his passing, Matt Jackson wrote a heartfelt, emotional message, mentioning how Hogan inspired him to become a wrestler and highlighting the kindness the Hall of Famer showed toward his family.&quot;Would never have been a wrestler if I didn't watch The Hulkster. Always so kind to me and my family. Made videos for my son that we'll cherish forever. So gracious, even when nobody was watching. [heart emoji].&quot;Check out a screenshot of Matt Jackson's comment below:Nick Jackson, on the other hand, took to his Instagram story to share a photograph of The Bucks alongside Hogan, with the caption:&quot;RIP Hulk [folded hand emojis]&quot;, wrote Nick Jackson.Check out a screengrab of Nick Jackson's IG story below:Sportskeeda Wrestling joins the rest of the world in mourning the passing of Hulk Hogan.Other AEW personalities reacted to Hulk Hogan's passingThe Young Bucks were not the only prominent AEW names to share their thoughts on the shocking news of Hulk Hogan's death. Former AEW and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho recently took to his Instagram to share photos of his past showdowns with the nWo leader, paying tribute to him in the caption.&quot;When I started in WCW, I had the pleasure of meeting one of my childhood heroes, then years later in @wwe, I had a blast with him entertaining millions…the same way he had entertained me for many years. Thank you for everything Hulkster…you paved the way for all of us. Please Say your prayers and eat your vitamins evertybody….you just never know.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHogan's iconic WCW rival, Sting, also honored his departed peer on X/Twitter earlier.