  • home icon
  • AEW
  • The Young Bucks react to Hulk Hogan's passing; share emotional memory

The Young Bucks react to Hulk Hogan's passing; share emotional memory

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Jul 25, 2025 01:44 GMT
Hulk Hogan (left) / The Young Bucks (right) [Image Credits: WWE
Hulk Hogan (left) / The Young Bucks (right) [Image Credits: WWE's website, The Young Bucks' X profile]

The Young Bucks took to social media to pay tribute to Hulk Hogan after his passing. News of The Immortal One's death broke on Thursday this week.

Ad

Hulk Hogan is revered across the world as one of the most influential figures in pro wrestling history, known for his groundbreaking work in WWE, WCW, and TNA. A few hours ago, it was reported that the legend had passed away at the age of 71 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Clearwater, Florida.

Responses to The Hulkster's death have been pouring in from fans, wrestlers, and veterans since then, including former AEW EVPs The Young Bucks. Commenting under a post shared by Hogan's Instagram profile announcing his passing, Matt Jackson wrote a heartfelt, emotional message, mentioning how Hogan inspired him to become a wrestler and highlighting the kindness the Hall of Famer showed toward his family.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Would never have been a wrestler if I didn't watch The Hulkster. Always so kind to me and my family. Made videos for my son that we'll cherish forever. So gracious, even when nobody was watching. [heart emoji]."

Check out a screenshot of Matt Jackson's comment below:

Ad

Nick Jackson, on the other hand, took to his Instagram story to share a photograph of The Bucks alongside Hogan, with the caption:

"RIP Hulk [folded hand emojis]", wrote Nick Jackson.

Check out a screengrab of Nick Jackson's IG story below:

Ad

Sportskeeda Wrestling joins the rest of the world in mourning the passing of Hulk Hogan.

Other AEW personalities reacted to Hulk Hogan's passing

The Young Bucks were not the only prominent AEW names to share their thoughts on the shocking news of Hulk Hogan's death. Former AEW and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho recently took to his Instagram to share photos of his past showdowns with the nWo leader, paying tribute to him in the caption.

Ad
"When I started in WCW, I had the pleasure of meeting one of my childhood heroes, then years later in @wwe, I had a blast with him entertaining millions…the same way he had entertained me for many years. Thank you for everything Hulkster…you paved the way for all of us. Please Say your prayers and eat your vitamins evertybody….you just never know."
Ad

Hogan's iconic WCW rival, Sting, also honored his departed peer on X/Twitter earlier.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications